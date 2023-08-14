Josh Downs posts solid stat line in preseason debut

When the Indianapolis Colts selected former UNC wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the expectation was he’d contribute immediately to a passing offense that hasn’t performed well since Andrew Luck’s retirement.

Downs, currently listed as a backup wide receiver behind Isaiah McKenzie on the Colts’ official depth chart, showed in yesterday’s preseason opener why he might live up to his pick value.

In the Colts’ 23-19 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Downs caught two passes for 29 yards. He hauled in an 18-yard reception, tied for the third-longest among Indy players, while his yardage total was second behind 5th-year receiver Malik Turner (48 yards).

Downs was an integral part of the Tar Heels’ offense over the past two seasons, catching 195 passes for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns. His most impactful game in Tar Heel Blue came in the ACC Coastal Division-clinching, 36-34 win over Wake Forest, when he hauled in 11 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

There’s no guarantee Downs will see starter-level playing time during his first NFL season, but his preseason debut and storied college career are convincing enough for Colts head coach Shane Steichen to give him a shot. With three young quarterbacks in Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger, it’s the perfect opportunity for Downs to develop chemistry with his new professional teammates.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire