Josh Allen: We've got to put our best stuff on the field against New England

The Patriots produced a surprising result in Week 7 when they defeated the Bills at home.

It was the second loss in Buffalo's 3-5 stretch before its Week 13 bye.

But now the Bills are on a three-game winning streak to put themselves in a position to make the postseason — and they could be playing for a division title when they face the Dolphins in Week 18. But that, in part, hinges on Buffalo defeating New England at home on Sunday.

Quarterback Josh Allen said this week that he’s expecting the team to be ready to play, in part because of what happened back in October.

"The fact that we lost Game 1, tells you we’ve got to put our best stuff out in the field, or we’re not going to win this game,” Allen said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “And, frankly, it’s a game that we need to win. And they know that. We know that. If I’m in the New England Patriot locker room, I’m looking to ruin their season. You know, an opponent’s playoff hopes are on the line, division rival.

“So, they’re going to be ready to go. I can guarantee you that. That in turn makes us have to be ready to go, as well.”

Allen is 5-5 in 10 career regular-season starts against New England. He’s completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,253 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in those games. He's also rushed for 313 yards with three TDs.