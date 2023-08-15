Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tyrel Dodson involved in Bills fiery, fight-filled practice

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
18

Buffalo Bills training camp workouts at St. John Fisher University mostly went by pretty quietly. Not a lot of pushing and shoving going on.

That was not that case on Tuesday.

According to various media reports from the scene, there were multiple dust ups during the team’s practice. In different portions of those, the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and especially potential Tremaine Edmunds replacement, Tyrel Dodson, got involved in the festivities.

Here’s a collection of local media reports describing what went down:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire