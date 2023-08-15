Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tyrel Dodson involved in Bills fiery, fight-filled practice

Buffalo Bills training camp workouts at St. John Fisher University mostly went by pretty quietly. Not a lot of pushing and shoving going on.

That was not that case on Tuesday.

According to various media reports from the scene, there were multiple dust ups during the team’s practice. In different portions of those, the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and especially potential Tremaine Edmunds replacement, Tyrel Dodson, got involved in the festivities.

Here’s a collection of local media reports describing what went down:

Bills practice gets heated

Tyrel Dodson at center of nasty fight to start practice today.

He and Morse nose to nose after play. Things seemed to calm.

Then ramped up with a helmet swinging. Josh Allen rightly furious at that player.

Dodson came out of the drill hot. Got earful from LB coach Bobby Babich — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 15, 2023

It was a very intense Bills practice. There was a big melee and at one point someone had a helmet and was swinging it over top of the pile. Josh Allen and Tyrel Dodson (who got into it with Spencer Brown at the start) had a VERY heated exchange when everyone separated. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 15, 2023

Stefon Diggs got upset after one pass defended by Siran Neal. They had a small exchange. Later Diggs threw a big block on Taron Johnson who didn’t like it. The two had a long discussion after practice that ended with a hand shake/slap. https://t.co/2ZqTfP9mae — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 15, 2023

Neal and Diggs were still going at it after practice. Got nose to nose at one point walking off the field.

Kept on yelling almost all the way to the locker room.

Still likely just practice, getting competitive stuff.#Bills https://t.co/JPLTxjc0yZ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 15, 2023

Near the end of practice Diggs caught a TD pass from Josh Allen and made darn well sure the defense knew about it. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 15, 2023

Diggs later lays out Taron Johnson with block, who stood up with arms open and then walked towards offensive huddle to talk to Diggs. Sean McDermott halted practice at one point and had heated message for entire team. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 15, 2023

Big fight during #Bills practice today as Tyrel Dodson and Spencer Brown got into it. At one point Dodson was swinging a helmet around and Josh Allen was livid, screaming at him to cut it out. Dodson stormed off and LB coach Bobby Babich had to go calm him down. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 15, 2023

