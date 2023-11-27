Is Josh Allen the reason for the Bills disappointing season?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Matt Harmon discuss the Buffalo Bills surprising record despite the quarterback’s gaudy stats this season.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Matt Harmon discuss the Buffalo Bills surprising record despite the quarterback’s gaudy stats this season.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
The annual Feast Week of college games during Thanksgiving break featured losses by nine teams in the Associated Press Top 25. Two teams lost back-to-back games at their events.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Frank Reich talked about his relationship with Panthers owner David Tepper.
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Vikings are coming off a loss in the final minutes to the Broncos.
The Cardinals have found their frontline starter for 2024 and beyond.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps the Rams' RB's amazing Week 12 performance and much more.
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sifts through the noise of Week 12's Sunday action.