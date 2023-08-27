Joseph Ossai hurt his ankle Saturday

Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai's availability for Week One will be something to watch over the next couple of weeks.

Ossai started Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders, but limped off the field during Washington's first offensive possession. Ossai was ruled out with an ankle injury and head coach Zac Taylor had a limited update on his condition at his postgame press conference.

"Not sure. Not sure. Could be a sprain. We'll find out," Taylor said.

Taylor added that Ossai "needed the reps" when asked why he was in the lineup on Saturday. Ossai, a 2021 third-round pick, missed his rookie season with a knee injury and returned to record 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 16 regular season games last year. He also had six tackles in the postseason, although his lasting playoff memory will be when he was flagged for hitting Patrick Mahomes late in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win.