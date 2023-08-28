Joseph Ossai doubtful for Bengals' opener vs. Browns after suffering high ankle sprain

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) waits for stretching to begin during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai suffered a high ankle sprain in the final preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders, according to sources.

He is now doubtful to play Week 1 against the Browns. Brutal luck for Ossai who was looking forward to entering a season fully healthy. @Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 28, 2023

Ossai had 3 1/2 sacks last season for the Bengals after missing all of 2021 due to injury.

The Bengals will open their season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

