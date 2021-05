Associated Press

Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial.