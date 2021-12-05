Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson penalized after playing from wrong tee at Hero World Challenge

Neither Jordan Speith nor Henrik Stenson thought twice on their walk from the eighth green to the ninth tee box on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.

The two, who were the first group out in the final round at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, hit their tee shots normally on the par-5 and started walking down the fairway.

Pretty quickly, though, a rules official caught up to them.

The two PGA Tour pros teed off from the wrong tee box.

Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were assessed a 2-shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee box in Sunday's final round. pic.twitter.com/09iXHHNDhJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2021

Players were warned ahead of time that the tee boxes between the ninth and 17th holes may change, as they’re located right next to each other. The Tour moved the tee box forward on the ninth hole on Sunday to give players a better chance at reaching the green in two.

But, since the two played from the wrong area, they were hit with a two-stroke penalty.

“We kept our heads down off the finishing out on hole No. 8 and walked to the 9 tee box that we did on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and put the ball down and hit some beautiful tee shots,” Stenson said, via The Associated Press. “Then when we went down to the balls, the rules official said, ‘Did you hit off the right tee box?’”

Now, it could’ve been much worse. Had the two finished out the hole, they would’ve been disqualified.

But given the rounds they were having at the special 20-man event, that wouldn’t have necessarily been a bad thing.

“My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th [place] and leave after nine,” Stenson said, via The Associated Press. “But that wasn’t an option, either.”

Stenson finished his day with an even-par 72, and ended his week in 19th at 1-over. Spieth went 4-over on the day, and finished at 6-over. The two were the only players at the Tiger Woods-hosted event to finish over par.

Story continues

“I actually didn’t think we were going to get penalized because it’s a charity event, but then I realized there’s world ranking involved and all that,” Spieth said, via The Associated Press. “I think the frustrating part for us now is that every other group ... they’re making sure to tell them, but for us they didn’t. It obviously didn’t matter for us, which is fortunate I think for those guys.”

Viktor Hovland surges in wild finish

Spieth and Stenson weren’t the only players to have an eventful Sunday at Albany.

There was plenty of that to go around.

Collin Morikawa entered the day with a massive five-shot lead, and a chance to claim the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time, but fired off a pair of double bogeys in three holes on his front side to fall out of contention.

Sam Burns held the lead at one point, but then made a triple bogey after falling victim to a brutal false front.

In the end, it was Viktor Hovland who flew ahead from six shots back, thanks to a pair of eagles he made late, to claim the win.

A wild day in The Bahamas ends in victory for Viktor Hovland. pic.twitter.com/AJ42wo4iNw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2021