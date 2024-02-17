Jordan Spieth disqualified for signing incorrect scorecard at The Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational on Friday after he signed an incorrect scorecard.

Spieth, who posted a 2-over 73 on Friday at Riviera Country Club, signed his card stating that he made a par at the par-3 fourth in the second round. He actually made a bogey after his drive missed the green, and then he missed a 5-foot putt to save his par by just a few inches.

While the bogey was noted in real time on the leaderboard, Spieth signed his scorecard incorrectly when he turned it in following his round. Because of that, he was automatically disqualified from the event.

Spieth apologized for the error in a statement on social media on Friday night.

Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts… — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) February 17, 2024

"Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility," Spieth wrote, in part. "I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour, so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend."

Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational on Friday after he signed an incorrect scorecard. (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Spieth is the second player at the event to not finish. Tiger Woods withdrew on his seventh hole Friday due to an illness after he started experiencing flu-like symptoms Thursday night. He was carted off the course and treated with an IV in the clubhouse before leaving on his own.

Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour in his career, most recently at the RBC Heritage in 2022, and he's currently ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has two top-10 finishes in four starts this season, including a T6 run at the WM Phoenix Open last week. The 30-year-old, after opening the tournament with a 66 on Thursday, finished with a 2-over 73 on Friday after he struggled on the back nine. He had three bogeys and then doubled the last after he drove into the rough and hit his approach shot into the bunker.

Spieth was sitting at 3-under on the week when he was disqualified. He was 10 shots back of Patrick Cantlay, who carded a bogey-free 65 on Friday to take a massive 5-shot lead over the rest of the field at the midway point of the tournament.