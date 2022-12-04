Jordan Poole's incredible no-look pass leads to Jonathan Kuminga dunk

Poole's jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole had Chase Center on its feet in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

With 7:40 remaining in the half, Poole drove to the paint, stopped, turned 180 degrees and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga, who caught the pass and went up for an easy dunk.

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/ZghenmtBif — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2022

Poole's no-look pass somehow was both Steph Curry- and Patrick Mahomes-esque, and left Houston in disbelief.

The Warriors' young guard finished the half with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also handed out five assists.

One assist, however, stood out above the rest.

