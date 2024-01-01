Jordan Love's third TD pass gives Packers 30-3 lead over Vikings

Jordan Love is putting together a stellar game against the Vikings on New Year's Eve.

The Packers' quarterback tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Bo Melton to cap a 13-play, 91-yard drive at the end of the third quarter. The scoring strike gave Green Bay a 30-3 lead.

The Packers took over at their own 9 when a Nick Mullens pass landed incomplete for a turnover on downs. From there, Love converted third-and-8 with a 13-yard pass to receiver Malik Heath. Then Aaron Jones moved the chains on third-and-1 at the Minnesota 20 with a 2-yard run up the middle. And Love finished the drive with the 9-yard touchdown — a pass he threw accurately off his back foot.

Love now is 19-of-27 for 228 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, which works out to a 132.9 passer rating.

Green Bay won't have Jayden Reed for the rest of Sunday's game, as he's been ruled out with a chest injury.

The Packers look like they'll roll to victory, which would give them the inside track to locking up a playoff spot next week.