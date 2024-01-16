Advertisement

Can Jordan Love, Packers pull off another upset against the 49ers? | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald
NFL writer
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by The Athletic’s Nate Tice to discuss the rise of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love and whether or not the underdog Packers can beat the top-seeded 49ers. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.