Jonbon's Aintree win ends 'two months of hell' for Nicky Henderson yard

Jonbon bounced back from a disappointing run last time out [Getty Images]

Jonbon completed a treble for owner JP McManus on day two of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The win in the Melling Chase came after earlier victories for Inothewayurthinkin and Mystical Power.

Jonbon, trained by Nicky Henderson, had been withdrawn from last month's Cheltenham Festival amid concerns over the stable's form.

"It has been two months of hell," jockey Nico de Boinville told ITV Racing.

"We have had to sit and suffer but I'm delighted the yard have bounced back to something this week."

Jonbon had been a leading fancy for the Queen Mother Champion Chase but was one of several Henderson runners who were pulled out of Cheltenham after a disappointing start to the meeting for the Seven Barrows trainer.

But the 11-10 chance, running over two and a half miles for the first time, got the better of his rivals to follow stable-mate Sir Gino's victory on the opening day of the Liverpool meeting.

Conflated had led taking the second-last but Jonbon rallied and edged ahead at the last and although Conflated and Protektorat tried to chase him down, he held on.

"He had to be brave," said De Boinville. "He jumped great, apart from the last. He is a classy animal and very versatile."

Jonbon has been the mount of Aidan Coleman in recent seasons. De Boinville stepped in after Coleman sustained what proved to be a career-ending knee injury last June.

"I'd like to give a special mention to Aidan because it would have been his ride this season. I wish him all the best in his retirement," De Boinville added.

"Days like these are very special so you've got to celebrate and enjoy them," said McManus, who has five runners in Saturday's big race - the well-fancied trio of I Am Maximus, Limerick Lace and Meetingofthewaters along with Capodanno and Janadil.

"Jonbon winning meant a lot because it has been a trying time for Nicky over the past two months so to see him up there, you could see it was special to him."

Later, Paul Townend, who is set to ride I Am Maximus, was denied victory on his horse James Du Berlais when Arizona Cardinal struck late to win the Topham Handicap Chase over the National fences.

There were plenty in with chances as they approached the final fence, and Townend headed to the elbow in front but Arizona Cardinal, ridden by Ciaran Gethings and trained by Stuart Edmunds, finished the better to win at 20-1.

Two horses fatally injured at Aintree

Two horses died at Aintree on Friday.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Giovinco was put down after a fall at the final fence in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at the start of the day.

Pikar, trained by Dan Skelton, was fatally injured in a fall at the second-last in the Alder Hey Handicap Hurdle, the day's final race.

Aintree Racecourse said it sent "heartfelt condolences" to connections of the horses.

Animal rights activists said safety changes at the course do not go far enough.