Jonathon Brooks to visit Buccaneers, Panthers this week before medical recheck

One of the top running backs in this year's draft class is meeting with a couple of NFC South teams this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jonathon Brooks is visiting with the Buccaneers on Monday and the Panthers on Tuesday.

Brooks will also travel to Indianapolis for a medical recheck on Wednesday after tearing his ACL in mid-November. Brooks said at the scouting combine that he was just starting to run and that his expected timeline to be cleared was the start of training camp.

In 2023, Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 honoree for his performance.