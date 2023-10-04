Jonathan Taylor fully participates in practice with Colts

Jonathan Taylor is back.

With four games missed due to last year's ankle injury and no apparent trade interest, the Colts running back's best play is to play. And that's the play he seems to be willing to, um, play.

Taylor fully participated in practice on Wednesday, despite his lingering ankle condition.

When coach Shane Steichen was asked about Taylor's ability to play this weekend agains the Titans, Steichen said, “We’ll see. We’ll see how practice goes."

Practice apparently went well. Which means we might see Taylor make his 2023 debut as soon as Sunday, against the Titans.