Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season.

Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.

The second-year forward will miss Monday’s contest due to a right foot sprain.

Just when the Warriors appeared to finally have figured out their early season flaws, they suffered yet another major blow to their lineup. Golden State is riding a four-game win streak, one that Kuminga has been a big part of.

Over the four-game win streak, the 20-year-old was averaging 9.8 points on 56 percent shooting from the field, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes.

His efficiency and confidence paid off big time for the Warriors in their five-point win over the Charlotte Hornets last week. Kuminga scored 14 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting night, along with six boards, two assists and two steals.

Over a period where the Warriors have needed someone to step up in the absence of their starters, Kuminga has delivered. Klay Thompson, with a big smile on his face, applauded Kuminga for the way he showed out against Charlotte and proudly raved about the youngster after the game.

It's unclear how long the Warriors will be without the 6-foot-7 forward, but it looks like coach Steve Kerr, again, will have to make adjustments to the rotation in the meantime.

JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) also will sit out on Monday.

With five rotation players out of the lineup against Trae Young and the Hawks, the Warriors will be depending on the next man to step up as they look to extend their win streak to five.

