Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray: We'll get him going when he's ready, but won't hurry it

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said in a social media post this week that he's "itching to get back" on the field after tearing his ACL last season and closed the message by saying he would return "soon."

Murray is on the physically unable to perform list and could return to practice after the Cardinals' fourth game of the season. Once he does start practicing, there will be a three-week window for him practice before the team has to activate him or shut him down. Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't commit to any date to start the clock on Murray's return when asked about the quarterback's post on Thursday and said the team will let the process take as long as needed to ensure Murray is ready to return once he does get back on the field.

“He’s doing well," Gannon said, via PHNX Sports. "We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to return to play and open his window then. We’ll get him going when he’s physically and mentally ready to play. And knowing that it’s going to take him some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he’s doing. I’m not in a hurry with that. Would love to have him out there, he’s itching to be back but we’ll take that one day at a time."

Gannon also said the team has thought about how to get Murray up to speed while also preparing Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune for games and that he feels good about that plan, but it still remains to be seen just when the ball will get rolling.