Jonas Valanciunas disappointed he wasn't part of Raptors championship team

Watching the Raptors win the NBA championship was a bittersweet moment for Jonas Valanciunas.

The Lithuanian big man played nearly seven seasons in Toronto before he was shipped off to Memphis at the trade deadline in exchange for Marc Gasol, who played a big role in the Raptors’ title run.

JV flourished in Memphis, averaging 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game with the Grizzlies. But after watching the Raptors march right through the Eastern Conference en route to their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in franchise history, Valanciunas is understandably disappointed that he wasn’t a part of that team.

Valanciunas on Raptors NBA title: “I was thrilled, but a bit annoyed at the same time. I’m really happy for Toronto because they were my family for 7 years. But, of course, it was sad that I wasn’t part of that team in the Finals.” — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) July 4, 2019

Valanciunas was a fan favourite when he was playing in Toronto. At the start of the 2019 playoffs, after his Grizzlies had failed to qualify, Valanciunas was in attendance for Toronto’s Game 1 against Orlando in the first round, and the fans welcomed him back with a roaring applause.

Many Raptors fans questioned the deal that sent JV to Memphis, and while Gasol proved to be an invaluable member of the team during the playoffs, Toronto will always have a soft spot for the Big Lithuanian that they drafted back in 2011.

He may be upset that he’s not getting a ring, but it looks like JV still has a soft spot for Toronto, too.

