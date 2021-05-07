Jon Rahm sees end to PGA Tour-leading cuts made streak at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Throughout the blustery afternoon at Quail Hollow in Friday’s second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, the projected cut hovered around 1 over.

As evening approached, the cut started to go back and forth between +1 and +2.

And then +2 and +3.

At day’s end, it landed on +2.

That meant some big names heading home, including world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who had made a PGA Tour-leading 22 consecutive cuts. The new leader is Joaquin Niemann with 18. Also among those missing the weekend are Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, defending champion Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.

Making the cut on the number were reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry.

Seventy-seven players made the cut. Here are the notables who didn’t:

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm reacts on the sixth green during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm couldn’t make up for a poor scrambling day in the first round when he didn’t get up-and-down a single time on eight occasions. Rahm also bogeyed his final two holes and headed home after rounds of 76-70. It was his first MC since the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, the first tournament on the PGA Tour after a 13-week break due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press)

Will Zalatoris threw in a rare clunker as he missed his first cut since October of 2020. The man who has captivated the sport and shot up the world rankings – he was 28th heading into the week – made just three birdies in two rounds and went home after rounds of 71-75.

Max Homa

Max Homa looks on as he walks off the fifth green during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max Homa didn’t make the title defense he was hoping for as he doubled his first hole in the first round and then made bogey on four consecutive holes and was 6 over after seven holes. He shot 77-76.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

World No. 12 Patrick Cantlay missed his third consecutive cut and fourth in his most recent five starts. This one was brutal, as he bogeyed his final two holes to miss the weekend with scores of 72-73.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau and his caddie wait on the 13th green during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 7, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

World No. 13 Tony Finau continued a yo-yo stretch of OK play and MC play. With his missed cut here after a pair of 73s, he’s gone MC-T28-MC-T10-MC.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler walks across the third green during the first round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 6, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler’s struggles continued after he returned to action after a four-week break. After a promising 70 on day one, he made just one birdie in his second round of 77. He doubled his second hole of the day on day two and things did not improve. It was his 12th missed cut in his last 28 starts.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter takes a club from his son Luke during the first round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Not even the good vibes of having son, Luke, on his bag for the first time helped Ian Poulter get to the weekend. During rounds of 72-74, Poulter made 10 bogeys and one double bogey.

