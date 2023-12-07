What Jon Rahm joining LIV means for golf
Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee explains the significance of the 3rd-ranked player in the world leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed organization in the 2024 season.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
Stewart will take over for his wife Leah Pruett as the couple looks to start a family.
She is 514 points from tying the D-I women's scoring record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum ad she trails LSU legend Pete Maravich’s all-time record of 3,667 points by 654.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
They will go back to their gold Icon Edition uniforms for the semifinal against the Pelicans.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América, which begins June 20 in Atlanta.
When making moves on the waiver wire, someone has to go. Here are five players who can be cut from fantasy rosters.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.