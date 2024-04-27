Johnson K's 14 in 10-5 win over Lady Warriors

Apr. 27—PRINCETON — Princeton pitcher Emma Johnson struck out 14 Wyoming East batters and walked one, leading the Lady Tigers in a high school softball game at Princeton High School, on Friday.

Emma helped her own cause at the plate, picking up a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs while scoring a run.

Zoey Agnew had a double with two runs scored and Abigail Jenkins had a double and an RBI for Princeton. Abbi Farley went 2-for-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Cara Thornton went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hayden Jones had a sacrifice fly while Abigail Jenkins had a hit, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Riley Riggs had a stolen base and a run scored.

Late Baseball

Richlands 10, Graham 8

RICHLANDS, Va. — Despite jumping out early to a 6-0 lead in the the second inning, the Richlands got into a mutual slugfest with visiting Graham, ultimately holding on for a 10-8 Southwest District victory at Southwest Community College on Thursday.

CJ Earls had three hits for the Blue Tornado, while Bradley Fuller had two hits — including a three RBI double. Winning pitcher Levi White had two hits with two RBIs and Ben Hale led of the sixth inning with a solo home run that gave Richlands some cushion headed into the final frame.

Brayden Woolridge had three hits for the G-Men while Tristan Hass had two hits, including a two-run triple.

[Note: The Blue Tornado fell to visiting Central-Wise 5-3 on Friday]

Late Softball

Richlands 12, Graham 1

RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife struck out 15 G-Girls batters and walked none as she led the Lady Blue Tornado past Graham in a Southwest District affair on Thursday.

The Richlands lineup did more than enough to cover their ace, slugging out 13 hits. Irelyn Osborne went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, finishing with two RBIs. Ady Moore had two home runs and plated four runs. Averi Fuller went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Kira Vance had a double, Haleigh Martin had two hits, including a double. Paytlyn Barnette had a double and three RBIs and Haven Crabtree had a pair of doubles and a run scored.

Ja'Nise Lanier spoiled the no-hitter for Rife, collecting Graham's lone hit.