  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Johnny Manziel says he'll spend a decade trying to make the PGA Tour

Jay Busbee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As headlines go, "Johnny Manziel says he'll spend a decade trying to make the PGA Tour" seems like one burped up by an algorithm specializing in those "You won't believe what this actor looks like now" thumbnails. But if we take Manziel at his word, a run at golf is indeed in his future.

The Heisman winner and current quarterback of the Zappers of the Fan-Controlled Football League appeared on fellow former NFL'er Chris Long's podcast, "Green Light," and announced his intentions to give golf a go.

“I’ve been thinking about this the last couple weeks,” Manziel said, via Golf Digest. “I’m going to give myself 12 years to try and play professional golf. I’m going to grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments, and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually.”

Manziel's not the first ex-pro to take a shot at elite-level golf; Jerry Rice, John Smoltz, Tony Romo and Steph Curry are among those who've played themselves into professional events (sometimes on a sponsor's exemption, but still). Manziel claims to have a handicap of 0 to 1, which is a decent starting point. But it's a long, long way from being the best guy in your foursome to being the worst guy in a 156-man PGA Tour field.

“My dad taught me, but really it was one of those things where I was able to learn on my own,” he told Golf Digest in 2014. “Until I turned 14 or 15, I gripped it like a baseball bat. My dad always tried to get me to use the normal overlap or interlock grip, but I just never liked them. I had TaylorMade oversize irons with graphite shafts that were extremely flexible. When it got to where I was hitting my 7-iron 10 to 15 yards farther than my dad, he decided it was time for me to get steel shafts. That's when I began to learn how to draw the ball, how to hit a fade, learned how to play golf.”

Manziel is 28 years old, a year older than Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and two years older than Jon Rahm. At Manziel's age, Tiger Woods had already won eight majors ... but then again, Tiger never won a Heisman or beat Alabama.

What's Manziel's endgame here? Who knows? Maybe he's chasing one more slice of glory. Maybe he's just throwing this out there and will get tired of the grind in three months. Or maybe, just maybe, he's giving himself a long-term goal, something to shoot for that'll take years to achieve in even the best-case scenario.

Like Tim Tebow, another former Heisman winner who decided to take a late run at another sport, Manziel's going to catch grief and mocking. Like Tebow, Manziel has almost no chance of making this work. And like Tebow, Manziel deserves praise for being so open about giving golf a try. Who cares if he fails completely? He's taking his shot. He's slinging one more Hail Mary. Hell, isn't that what we want out of a Texas football legend?

Good luck, Johnny. When Charlie Woods is fitting that green jacket over your shoulders at the 2035 Masters, you can say "I told you so" forevermore.

Johnny Manziel. (Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)
Johnny Manziel. (Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Is Concession ready to become a yearly PGA Tour stop? Rory McIlroy and others weigh in.

    Billy Horschel on Concession: "This is a great golf course. I've always been a big fan of a course that, as I say, you can't fake it."

  • Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

    Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts.

  • Johnny Manziel Looking to Become a Pro Golfer and Knows It’s a ‘Very Uphill Battle’

    Manziel played football in Canada and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before joining the new Fan Controlled Football in February.

  • Aaron Rodgers, renaissance man: QB is expanding beyond the game

    In the weeks since his loss in the NFC championship, Aaron Rodgers is moving well beyond the game of football.

  • Kyle Juszczyk: Jimmy Garoppolo likely unaffected by offseason speculation

    The 49ers glanced at Tom Brady last offseason. They stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo, and he played only six games because of high ankle sprains. This offseason again has offered uncertainty about Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers, even as General Manager John Lynch said he has “no doubt” Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the team [more]

  • Brian Kelly, Notre Dame ‘Devastated’ About Louis Nix III

    In 2010, Louis Nix III at a listed 350 pounds arrived as one of the two or three heaviest football players ever to enroll at Notre Dame. Notre Dame was 16-21 the three years before Nix and head coach Brian Kelly arrived together, and even in Kelly’s first two seasons the Fighting Irish finished with back-to-back disappointing 8-5 records. Nix didn’t play that first season in 2010 while redefining his body, but by his second season his personality began to take hold on the team.

  • Former Oklahoma star Buddy Hield makes NBA history with 1,000th three point shot

    Former Oklahoma star Buddy Hield becomes the fastest player in NBA history to hit 1,000 three-pointers in terms of the number of games played. He got there in just his 350th career game, which shattered the previous record held by Stephen Curry who did it in 369 games. Hield is the all-time leader in three-pointers made in Sooners basketball history by making 349 of them over his four seasons

  • Bradley Beal with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 02/28/2021

  • Food and agriculture workers in Fresno Co. now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

    This change expands the pool of people eligible to sign up for a vaccine as they're allotted more doses this week.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 22

  • Ish Smith reflects on his longtime relationship with Russell Westbrook

    The two Wizards go way back, Smith told Wizards Pregame Live -- even to a college visit at Wake Forest.

  • Six days in, no tags yet

    The window for applying franchise and transition tags opened six days ago. To date, no tags have been applied. It’s no surprise. As we’ve said in past years, the opening of the window is irrelevant. The closing of the window is the key. That’s the deadline, and it’s a deadline-driven business. Teams will still apply [more]

  • NFL rumors: Possible Alex Smith landing spots as Washington 'expected' to part ways with QB

    As we approach the 2021 NFL league year, an Eagles division rival makes a splashy QB move with the future in mind. By Adam Hermann

  • NFL betting: Does the Cardinals' addition of J.J. Watt make them a contender?

    J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?

  • Harassment, bullying claims dog Cuomo, once a pandemic star

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose televised coronavirus briefings won plaudits last spring, is now fighting for his political life amid accusations of sexual harassment, bullying and undercounting virus deaths connected to the state's nursing homes. New York's attorney general was empowered Monday to choose an independent investigator to probe allegations of sexual harassment by at least two women who worked for Cuomo. Former economic development adviser Lindsey Boylan, 36, first accused Cuomo of harassment on Twitter in December, saying he had made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • U.S. Walker Cup team is set for May matches at Seminole; includes 8 collegians, 3 returners from 2019

    The 10-man U.S. Walker Cup team includes nine current college players and three players returning from the victorious 2019 U.S. squad.

  • European Tour set to make history with three back-to-back tournaments played in Florida

    The European Tour is ready to make history by playing three back-to-back tournaments in Florida. If the emergency plans have to be actioned because of the pandemic, it will be the first time the circuit has ever hosted an event in the the previously off-limits United States. Officials at Wentworth HQ have had to move quickly and creatively to fill the void that will most likely be left because of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions on travelling to and from Spain and Portugal. The proposals are still being worked through, but it is understood that the respective parties have arrived at a solution that would have been unimaginable until the “strategic alliance” between the two main male tours was signed four months ago. Not only has the PGA Tour given their sanction to the prospective tournaments, but it is understood they first proposed the idea as they saw their new partners struggling with the schedule due to the ongoing crisis. Immediately after The Masters at Augusta, the Tour is down to visit Tenerife, Gran Canaria and the Algarve. But with Spain banning visitors from the UK and South Africa and with Portugal on the red list, the “elite athlete” exemption would not apply. On average, roughly a third of European Tour fields are made up by South African and UK pros, making it doubtful this trio of stops could justifiably go ahead. At the moment, the Tour is undergoing a frustrating four-week blank period of regular events and Keith Pelley, the wily chief executive, has made it his mission to give his membership ample opportunities. Last year, Pelley witnessed more than 20 tournaments being either cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus, but after a three-month hiatus, the resourceful Canadian was still able to compile a running order that featured 22 events until the end of the year, including a six-week “UK Swing”. It was a phenomenal achievement under the circumstances, but Pelley’s canniest bit of business undoubtedly came in December. With the Premier Golf League offering Pelley 10s of millions to lend its mooted World Tour series some credibility by sanctioning the first few events, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner came in to buy a portion of its rivals media company - estimated to be more than £50m - and sign up to an agreement finally to co-operate with each other after decades of a fragmented global calendar. Monahan was invited on to the European Tour’s board and the benefits of the arrangement could soon pay off so rapidly and so welcomely for Pelley’s circuit. After this story appeared on the Telegraph Sport website on Monday afternoon, a memo was sent to all the players referencing this article and confirming that “our new partners at the PGA Tour have offered to help us in any way possible, which is a credit to them and visible evidence of the strength of our recently-announced Strategic Alliance”. It added: “It is very much only a possibility at this stage and is part of our continuing desire to investigate all avenues available to us if, in fact, our current schedule is not feasible due to continued travel restrictions for different sections of our membership.” Meanwhile, late on Sunday, Tiger Woods broke his silence following his car crash in LA last week, thanking all of his fellow pros for wearing his Sunday uniform in the final round of not only the WGC Workday Championship at The Concession, but also at the LPGA’S Gainbridge event at Lake Nona and on the PGA Tour’s seniors tournament. He said: "It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts." He went on to express his gratitude, saying: "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” Woods, 45, remains in hospital in California starting his recovery from multiple surgeries on career-threatening injuries to his lower-right leg. He is hopeful of being able to return to his Florida home later this week.

  • Golfers honor Tiger Woods with iconic Sunday red: 'It's hard to explain how touching today was'

    The golf world wore red shirts and black pants to honor Tiger Woods on Sunday.

  • Michigan basketball game vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: TV, time, game info

    The Michigan Wolverines play host to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

  • Collin Morikawa Becomes Second Golfer to Land Historic Achievement Following Tiger Woods

    The PGA Tour may have found its next big star in 24-year-old Collin Morikawa, who took his fourth career win on Sunday by beating the best players in the world. Playing at a notoriously difficult golf course — the Concession Golf Club — in Florida, Morikawa dished out a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, according to PGA Tour. Due to the win, Morikawa became the second player in history to win both a World Golf Championship event and a major event (last year’s PGA Championship) before the age of 25.