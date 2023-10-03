John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will coach against each other for the 34th time on Sunday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin know each other like few other coaches in NFL history.

When Baltimore plays at Pittsburgh on Sunday, it will be the 34th time Harbaugh and Tomlin have coached against each other. That's the second-most meetings for any pair of coaches in NFL history.

Only George Halas and Curly Lambeau, who coached against each other in 49 games between 1921 and 1953, faced off more times of any pair of coaches in NFL history. Halas coached the Bears for 40 seasons. Lambeau coached the Packers for 29 seasons, the Chicago Cardinals for two seasons and Washington for two seasons.

Through 33 games, Tomlin is 18-15 against Harbaugh. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites at Pittsburgh.