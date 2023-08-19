John Harbaugh on how addition of Clowney will impact David Ojabo: There’s a lot of snaps

glenn erby
·1 min read

The Ravens entered the 2023 training camp with a pretty impressive edge rusher group that includes Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser, and rookie Tavius Robinson.

Jeremiah Moon, Malik Hamm (rookie), and Kelle Sanders were already longshots, and that’s before Baltimore signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal.

After Clowney’s first practice with the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh was asked how the former No. 1 pick’s arrival will impact second-year player, David Ojabo.

Philadelphia’s 70-sacks in 2022 prove that rushing the passer in waves pays dividends, and Baltimore should easily have one of the best units in football.

Clowney will impact Hamm and Sanders, but the Ravens have carried five SAM linebackers before, and it’s feasible for Moon to make the practice squad if Bowser returns in the next ten days, while rookie Tavius Robinso should be safe as well.

