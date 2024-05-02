John Franklin-Myers claims Jets’ offer wasn’t close to Broncos

John Franklin-Myers is now a member of the Denver Broncos and he took a pay cut with the restructured contract he signed after he was traded during the draft.

According to Over the Cap, Franklin-Myers’ deal is two years and $15 million with $9 million guaranteed ($7 million fully guaranteed) and a $4 million signing bonus. There are workout and per-game roster bonuses in the deal.

Franklin-Myers took to Twitter to respond to a tweet wondering why the Jets weren’t able to come up with a similar deal. “They didn’t offer me anything close to that,” Franklin-Myers said.

They didn’t offer me anything close to this 🥴 https://t.co/Tsbl5paSLb — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) May 2, 2024

Franklin-Myers was originally set to make $13 million this season from the Jets. That price became too high for the Jets following the acquisition of Haason Reddick ($15 million for 2024) from the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the outset, the trade made sense from a cap perspective. The Jets currently have about $9 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. However, most of that cap space is earmarked for their draft class.

However, questions can now arise about why the Jets weren’t able to come up with a similar deal that Denver gave Franklin-Myers. The edge room is arguably weaker without the inside/outside versatility of Franklin-Myers. The Jets also didn’t draft a defensive end — their only defensive selections were in the secondary, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers and safety Jaylen Key.

Reddick and Jermaine Johnson will lead the charge on the edge and 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald could be in line for a larger role as a result. Nonetheless, the Jets will have a void with the loss of Franklin-Myers.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire