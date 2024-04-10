John Calipari contract: How deal at Arkansas compares to Kentucky basketball agreement

LEXINGTON — After 15 seasons at Kentucky, Hall of Fame coach John Calipari has decamped for an SEC rival. Arkansas announced Calipari as its new coach Wednesday.

During his time with the Wildcats, in which he went 410-123 (.769), won the national championship in 2012, reached four Final Fours and combined for 12 SEC championships (six regular-season, six tournament), Calipari always was among the country's most well-compensated coaches.

Here's how his new contract with the Razorbacks compares to the one he left in Lexington.

What is John Calipari's salary at Arkansas compared to what Kentucky paid him?

Kentucky was scheduled to pay Calipari $8.5 million for the 2023-24 season, per USA TODAY Sports’ coaching salary database. In pay their respective universities, that figure ranked No. 2 nationally, trailing Kansas' Bill Self (more than $9.4 million).

Arkansas is slated to pay Calipari between $7 million per year.

What is John Calipari's contract length at Arkansas compared to his agreement with Kentucky?

Upon signing a new contract in 2019, Calipari's last deal at UK was slated to run through June 30, 2029.

His Arkansas contract runs for five years. It will end April 30, 2029. The agreement calls for a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances. That would extend the contract through 2031.

What is John Calipari's buyout at Arkansas compared to what it was at Kentucky?

Calipari didn't owe Kentucky any buyout money for leaving for Arkansas' opening.

His buyout with the Razorbacks, if any, is not yet known.

What incentives are included in John Calipari's new Arkansas contract?

The agreement includes a $1 million signing bonus.

There also are retention bonuses of $500,000 for each year of the contract.

Calipari also can receive one-time bonuses for clinching an NCAA Tournament berth as well as advancing to the second round, the Sweet 16, the Final Four. And he'd receive another bonus if he can lead the Razorbacks to their first national title since 1994.

