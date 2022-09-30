Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent surgery Friday to repair his groin injury. Dr. William C. Meyers, a Philadelphia-based specialist in core muscle injuries, performed the operation.

“He’s still there now,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon. “Successful. One day closer. Like I said, we got good news because we’re looking forward to seeing him at some point this season. He’s on the road to recovery. It was successful. Again, we’ll keep you posted as we go.”

The Chargers placed Bosa on injured reserve this week. He will have to miss a minimum of four games but is expected to need longer than that before returning.

Bosa has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble this season.

Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk