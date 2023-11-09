Joey Bosa misses practice with an illness

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is coming off a big game against the Jets, but he wasn't feeling 100 percent on Thursday.

Bosa did not practice with the team because of an illness. He was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday.

Bosa had six tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to help lead the Chargers to a win over the Jets and getting that kind of performance again this week would be a major boost to the team's chances of beating the Lions.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is the only other player on the injury report. He was a full participant despite the left finger injury that he's been dealing with in recent weeks.