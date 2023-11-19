Joey Bosa carted to locker room early in first quarter with foot injury

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa appeared to suffer a significant injury early on in the Week 11 matchup with the Packers.

Bosa was carted to the locker room after going down with 13:06 left in the first quarter. He was able to hop over to the sideline but was clearly in significant pain. Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin noted Bosa was crying as he was down on the sideline. Bosa was then carted to the locker room.

Bosa is officially questionable with a foot injury, but his reaction did not look like a player who would be returning to action any time soon.

In eight games this year, Bosa has 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

The Chargers and Packers are tied 0-0 midway through the first quarter.