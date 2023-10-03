Joel Klatt to the college football world and Georgia: ‘Good luck with Michigan!’

Despite normally shouting Michigan football’s praises from the rooftops, Joel Klatt was relatively quiet about the Wolverines — until now.

In his latest power rankings, Klatt placed the maize and blue at No. 1 in his top 10. And on his podcast on Monday, he said to Georgia: you’re good, but Michigan and Texas might be better.

After delving into the woes the Bulldogs had in their late win over Auburn, Klatt went into a soliloquy about Michigan.

“Michigan is a boa constrictor. This is a team that moves slowly and moves methodically,” Klatt said. “It’s not explosive. It’s not flashy, it’s death eventually, and inevitably — that’s what it is. It’s like being in a small cage with a boa constrictor. You will eventually die.

“And they’re better this year than they have been over the last two. Their defense has yet to allow more than seven points and I get it who have they played, I 100% understand. They’ve allowed 13 points all year outside of garbage time in the fourth quarter. They gave up a touchdown to Rutgers on their first drive and then two field goals versus Bowling Green — that’s really it. Their first game against East Carolina, they scored the first 30 points, their second game against UNLV, they scored the first 35 points. Their third game against Bowling Green they scored the last 24 points. And in the fourth game against Rutgers, they scored the last 31 points. In the fifth game at Nebraska, they scored the first 45 points. Like — good luck with Michigan!

“I’m just telling you again, not flashy. Who’s stopping that run game? Who’s stopping them? I don’t know, maybe Penn State, maybe Ohio State. I don’t know. Nebraska was the No. 2 rush defense in the country coming into this game this last week. They were allowing 46 yards per game and 1.8 yards per carry and Michigan ran it 51 times for 249 yards at 4.9 yards per carry. Good luck. Good luck with Michigan.”

