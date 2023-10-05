Joel Embiid, reigning NBA MVP, commits to Team USA for 2024 Olympics

Team USA gets Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will make his Olympic debut and play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games.

The six-time All-Star met with Team USA executive director Grant Hill two days before informing him of the decision Thursday morning, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported. Hours later, Embiid himself confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter):

I’m really proud and excited about this decision. It was not easy. I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA. I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve… pic.twitter.com/6VHSQTKVl3 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 5, 2023

Hill reportedly went to Fort Collins to speak with Embiid, who is there to participate in training camp with James Harden and the rest of the 76ers.

Embiid, the reigning league MVP, had three options to weigh before making this decision. He was born in Cameroon and has dual citizenship in France and the U.S., setting the stage for a longstanding recruiting battle.

France went as far as issuing the 7-footer an Oct. 10 deadline in September to expedite a commitment, and it appears he didn't need those extra five days to make up his mind.

As of Monday, Cameroon seemed all but ruled out of the running for Embiid's services this summer, but not because he didn't want to play for his native nation.

"My goal is to play in the Olympics. I love all three options. Cameroon, I’m born there, I’m from there and I always want to represent my country. But the goal is also to play in the Olympics," he said. "If we had a chance, or if we would qualify for the Olympics, that will be an easy decision. But that’s still up in the air [because Cameroon still has to qualify for the 12-team Paris field next July]. And I really do want to play in the Olympics.”

Embiid made those comments at media day, during which prominent players across the league offered pledges to Team USA. The list of interested stars is headlined by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant and includes a myriad of other talented Americans.

The outpouring of interest in the Olympics comes after the United States failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup last month. While it was the second consecutive time Team USA came home from the tournament without hardware, they went into competition with goals for gold.

Curry cited a desire to help America reassert dominance on a global stage as part of his interest in participating in the Olympics. Embiid reportedly shares that sentiment, along with the hope to win a gold medal in front of his son, Arthur, who was born with U.S. citizenship three years ago.