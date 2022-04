PopSugar

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. On Friday, headliner Harry Styles kicked off the two-weekend festival with a set that included his classic hits, two new songs from his upcoming album, "Harry's House," and a duet with country superstar Shania Twain.