Joe Schoen updates Giants' plans for Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones

Joe Schoen commented on the Giants' two biggest offseason questions on Tuesday -- the immediate future of Saquon Barkley and the plan at quarterback.

Regarding Barkley, who is set for free agency for the second consecutive year, Schoen said he met briefly with him after the season and that he would meet with the running back's representatives at the NFL Combine.

As far as the quarterback plan, Schoen reiterated that the expectation is for Daniel Jones to be the starter entering training camp, but did not rule out the possibility of the Giants drafting a quarterback.

When it comes to Barkley, the situation is pretty cut and dry.

The Giants can place the franchise tag on him again -- something Schoen said was on the table while discussing Barkley's future at New York's end-of-season news conference. If they don't tag him, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

The situation with Jones is murkier.

He is coming off a torn ACL, but said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024-25 season.

However, Jones' poor play this past season -- coupled with his injury history and the Giants' ability to easily extricate themselves from his four-year contract after next season -- has left his future very much in doubt.

Big Blue is currently set to pick sixth in the 2024 draft, at which point Caleb Williams Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will almost certainly be gone.

However, other intriguing quarterback options exist beyond the top three, including J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix.

If the Giants were to draft McCarthy, Nix or another quarterback, they could theoretically have them sit and develop in 2024-25 with Jones as the starter, with the plan being to hand the reins over to the new quarterback the following season.