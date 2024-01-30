Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones our starter when healthy, we'll look at everything for draft

When the Giants had the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, they used it on Daniel Jones and General Manager Joe Schoen didn't rule out picking another quarterback with the sixth pick in this year's draft.

Schoen spoke to reporters from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday and said that the team views Jones as their starter as long as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered midway through the regular season. Schoen also said that they're going to be looking at players from every position as they put together their plans for the draft.

“Where we are, we’re in a good spot at six, we’re gonna look at every position we have needs across the board, offensively and defensively,’’ Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Daniel’s in the building every day working hard. The expectation is for him to be the starter when he’s healthy going into camp and we’re gonna be thorough with our process at every position during the draft, regardless whether it’s quarterback, running back, safety, corner, whatever it is. We’ll take a good player at six.’’

The contract Jones signed last year includes a guaranteed salary of $36 million, but there are no guarantees left on his contract beyond that point. That structure leaves the door open for the Giants to add another option in the draft, but, as Schoen noted, there are plenty of areas for the Giants to address when it comes to upgrading the talent on their roster.