Joe Schoen: We have to consider Daniel Jones' injury history as we plan for 2024

The Giants have the sixth overall pick in this year's draft and that could put them in position to select a quarterback in April.

Daniel Jones is coming off a torn ACL and also dealt with a neck injury during the 2023 season, which meant that he still has yet to start every game in a season during his NFL career. During an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said that the team has to keep that in mind when deciding about how to build out the quarterback room around Jones, who has no more guaranteed money on his pact beyond 2024.

"The reality is he’s coming off three injuries in two years," Schoen said. "That’s facts. It’s something we’ve gotta consider. We’re gonna address it through free agency and if there’s an opportunity in the draft — we’re gonna look at every position, not only quarterback because we do have needs across the roster."

Schoen said that the team thinks Jones has a good chance of being ready for training camp this summer and could even do some work in the offseason program.

"Daniel’s trending in the right direction right now," Schoen said. "He started throwing two weeks ago. He’s doing it stationary, he’s not moving yet. There’s some hope that he may be able to do something in the spring, 7-on-7, and the hope is that he’ll be ready for camp."

With Jones under contract and needs elsewhere, a quarterback may not be the likeliest pick in the first round but the right prospect could lead Schoen and company to shake things up a little earlier than expected.