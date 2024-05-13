Joe Rogan says Mike Tyson in savage mode: ‘If I was Jake Paul, I would be sh*tting my pants’

Joe Rogan likes what he sees out of Mike Tyson’s mentality ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

Tyson (50-6) meets Paul (9-1) in an eight-round professional boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event streams live on Netflix.

Many pundits have criticized the fight considering that Tyson will be 31 years older than Paul when they step into the ring, but Rogan says Tyson is dialed in.

“Mike Tyson’s mind has switched over into war,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience.” “He was doing this interview and someone said to him, ‘You look like you’re in your 20s. What are you doing?’ He goes, ‘I just eat raw meat.’ He goes, ‘You’re eating raw meat?’

“He goes, ‘Yeah, I’m eating raw meat because that’s what I’m going to eat when I fight. I’m going to eat him. It’s raw meat.’ I was like, Jesus Christ. He’s in this f*cking mode. He’s in that God of War mode,’ and that he’s still got that in him. And I’m telling you, if you keep giving that guy hormones and you keep giving that guy supplements and he’s constantly training …”

Rogan thinks the version of Tyson who knocked out Marvis Frazier is the best heavyweight boxer ever. Even though he’ll be 58 when he faces Paul, Rogan says the boxing legend won’t have lost everything.

“He’s in savage mode,” Rogan said. “If I was Jake Paul right now, I would be sh*tting my pants. It’s all the experiences that he has had as a conqueror. You have to take those into consideration. When a man has smashed men before, just smashed men, like, when no one can stand in front of him, that is in his mind still.

“That’s in there. There’s a dark chamber in his mind that he can open up and I think he’s got it open. The question is, can his body move along with it? But that part of his mind, like, you’re clearly seeing. He’s terrifying when he’s in the zone.”

