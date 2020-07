Liz Loza is joined by Mauricio Gutiérrez of Estadio Fantasy to discuss the RB1 fantasy potential of Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon. Is he primed for success in 2020 with Joe Burrow under center? Should he be drafted ahead of Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry?

Hear the full conversation on the Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.