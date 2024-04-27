Joe Mazzulla could be coaching for his career

The Boston Celtics strolled to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They easily secured the best record in the NBA. And they’re viewed as the most logical contender coming out of the Eastern Conference. However, there are still significant questions over Joe Mazzulla’s ability to guide his team to the promised land.

On Wednesday (April 24), Mazzulla’s team suffered a shock defeat against a short-handed Miami Heat team. Now, Boston travels to the Kaseya Center in the hope of regaining control in their opening series. According to Jeph Duarte of Pounding the Rock, Mazzulla’s long-term tenure with the Celtics could hinge on his guiding his team to the NBA Finals this season.

“Mazzulla’s team clinched the top seed in the league and he is riding high with a blessed mix of superstars, stars, and solid bench players galore, but his success could very well hinge on this year being the year of the year,” Duarte wrote. “While Boston’s roster is solid, not bringing home the Larry O’Brien could make Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office rethink next year’s plan, especially in the event of an upset similar to last year’s Eastern Conference Finals disappointment.”

Mazzulla is certainly under pressure. Brad Stevens has constructed a roster capable of dominating and winning a championship. Anything less than an NBA Finals appearance would likely be deemed as a failure. Still, if Mazzulla falls in the conference finals, he will unlikely lose his job.

However, if Boston can’t overcome the Heat without Jimmy Butler in the rotation, Stevens will have to make a tough decision. The Celtics roster doesn’t project to be a long-term dynasty. It will become too expensive in the coming years. As such, Mazzulla must lead the franchise to a championship. If he stumbles this season, he may not get another chance.

