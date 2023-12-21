Joe Flacco returns to full participation at Thursday's practice

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, which was a walkthrough. He got in full work Thursday when the team returned to practice.

Flacco has a calf injury.

He has passed for 939 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and he's lost a fumble.

Sunday's game between the Browns and Texans was supposed to be the first matchup between Deshaun Watson and C.J. Stroud, but neither starter will play. Watson is out for the year, and Stroud will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion.

Case Keenum is expected to start for Houston.

The Browns had six other changes to their practice report.

Linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) went from limited work Wednesday to sitting out Thursday, and tight end David Njoku (not injury related/resting player, knee) and guard Wyatt Teller (not injury related/resting player, ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related/resting player, shoulder) and running back Jerome Ford (wrist) had full participation.

Guard Joel Bitonio (back, knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), , defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) remained out of practice.

Tackle Geron Christian (shoulder), running back Kareem Hunt (groin) and center Ethan Pocic (stinger) again were limited.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith was added to the report with a limited practice for personal reasons.