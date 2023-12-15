Joe Flacco: ‘No chance’ he would have signed with anyone other than the Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco has found a great deal of success straight off the couch and onto the field for the Cleveland Browns. And with him just being on the practice squad until today, many were clamoring that he was going to get poached by another team if they approached him.

However, Flacco has put that empty clanging to bed as he has stated there was “no chance” he would sign with anyone other than the Browns (via Mary Kay Cabot). Had another team offered him a contract? Flacco states that he “wouldn’t have gone through with it anyway. It’s been great here” (via Camryn Justice).

Set to make $75,000 per game the rest of the way out, Flacco can earn some extra cheddar with the Browns with a few playoff wins. Currently holding the fifth seed in the AFC, Flacco will see an incentive of $250,000 if the Browns win a game in the wildcard round, an extra $500,000 should the Browns win in the divisional round, another $1 million if the Browns in the AFC, and another $2 million if Cleveland finds a way to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Flacco is off to a great start for the Browns. Can he keep it up against the Chicago Bears this week and over their remaining four games of the season?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire