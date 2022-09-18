Joe Flacco, Jets shock Browns with 2 touchdowns in final 1:22

Barry Werner


The New York Jets were down double digits when Nick Chubb scored his third touchdown Sunday for the Cleveland Browns with less than two minutes to go.

Joe Flacco and Gang Green accomplished the seemingly impossible with a pair of TD passes in the final 82 seconds to pull out a 31-30 victory.

Flacco threw a 76-yard TD pass to Corey Davis with 1:22 left and that brought New York within 30-24.

Time for the onside kick, which never seems to work. However, this time it did and the Jets had the ball again.

Flacco then hit Garrett Wilson, the rookie from Ohio State, for 15 yards and the score.

The Greg Zuerlein PAT made it 31-30.

The Jets picked off a Jacoby Brissett pass and had a shocking victory.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

