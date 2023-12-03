Joe Flacco becomes oldest QB to attempt a pass, throw TD for Browns

Joe Flacco set a Cleveland Browns record in his first game with the team.

The 38-year-old veteran became the oldest quarterback to attempt a regular-season pass in franchise history when he started Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco passed Don Stock, who was 38 years and 317 days old when he attempted a pass for the Browns in 1988 against the Seattle Seahawks. Flacco was 38 years and 321 days old when he attempted the pass.

And when Flacco threw his first touchdown for the Browns – a 24-yard wheel route pass to running back Jerome Ford – he also broke Stock’s record for the oldest quarterback to throw a touchdown.

Flacco is only starting for Cleveland because of injuries. Deshaun Watson is out for the year after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and Dorian Thompson-Robinson missed Week 13 after he suffered a concussion the week before. Flacco’s experience and skillset have kept the Browns offense afloat while Cleveland’s playoff hopes remain.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire