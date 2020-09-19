Joe Burrow’s impressive learning curve

Playing quarterback at any level is a constant process of learning and development. Making mistakes and using the information gained from those in future situations is how QBs get better. Seeing it happen over the course of a few plays is impressive from the most seasoned of veterans.

It’s almost unheard of when it happens with a rookie.

But that was the case on Thursday night with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Within the span of just a few plays against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow first misses an opportunity for a big completion downfield against a particular coverage, then comes right back for his first NFL touchdown pass against that same look:

Two throws from Joe Burrow on Thursday that should give Bengals fans even more hope: *Learning as a young quarterback

*The importance of development

*Applying lessons almost immediately pic.twitter.com/V2EDm1yEPO — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 19, 2020





Sure the Bengals are 0-2. But with a learning curve like this from their rookie quarterback, the wins are sure to follow.