JJ Redick proclaims Detroit Pistons will be NBA contenders soon

Yes, we believe the Detroit Pistons' future is bright. Even Cade Cunningham was impressed by general manager Troy Weaver's 2022 NBA draft class, calling it "magic."

But JJ Redick is especially high on the team's young core and prognosis going forward, and gave a bold prediction that Pistons fans would love to see come to fruition.

The former 3-point sharpshooter and current ESPN analyst predicted on his podcast last week the Pistons will be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the next few seasons.

SECOND-ROUND MYSTERY: Pistons draft-and-stash pick Gabriele Procida's tools that should translate to NBA

WAIT TILL NEXT SUMMER: Pistons set up to strike in 2023 NBA free agency with loads of cap space

Redick, Tommy Alter and his guest, Chicago Bulls wing Alex Caruso, were asked by a listener on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast: "Which team with a young core are you most excited to see, based off this summer, going into next year?"

Redick chose the Pistons.

"Obviously Cade, but Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey looked great in summer league before he got hurt, and Isaiah Stewart I'm a big fan of. I think he's a guy that stars in his role. ... Troy Weaver has just done an outstanding job, and I don't know if it's next year that they take an Oklahoma City Thunder leap, where all of the sudden they're a playoff team and then the following season a contender. But I'm excited to see them play over the next two or three years, cause I think, in two or three years they will be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference."

"That's a big statement," Caruso said.

"To me, that's dependent on does Cade become — I'm not saying he's gonna be Luka (Doncic) — but if he becomes a true No. 1 franchise-level player," Redick said.

More: It took 5 minutes to show Pistons that Jaden Ivey has the makings of a star

More: Killian Hayes is not a bust. But the clock is ticking in third season with Pistons

Story continues

Caruso said he hasn't played against Cunningham but is excited to see him in person and face his skillset. He was complimentary of Cunningham and Bey.

"Both big players," Caruso said. "They got good frames. Can play in the post, can shoot, so I understand what you're saying. I guess that's why you work at ESPN. You got to make some hot takes, some bold predictions."

Here's the three-minute conversation, with Caruso naming the Houston Rockets as a team he's interested to see (starts at 22:16 mark):

The fellas also debate how former Piston Rasheed Wallace would do in today’s NBA.

Redick, 38, has quickly risen as a media personality over the past few years. He retired after the 2020-21 season following 15 seasons in the league, playing for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

[ Want more Pistons news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

To access our most exclusive sports content, like the stories linked above, become a Free Press subscriber for $1.

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: JJ Redick: Detroit Pistons will be NBA contenders soon