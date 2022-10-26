J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa

One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.

Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.



Koa James Watt

10.23.22



❤️💙@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/hFO3MQtrim — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2022

Given how the Watt genes have worked out in football in the last decade or so, Koa might be a name to watch.

The couple has been together since 2016, when J.J. was a member of the Houston Texans and Kealia played for the Houston Dash. The two met through Kealia's brother-in-law Brian Cushing, who is married to her sister Megan and played with J.J. for seven seasons in Houston.

They got engaged in May 2019 and married in Feb. 2020 in the Bahamas. Koa was announced to be on the way in June.

It has been an eventful season for J.J. (Kealia has not played in 2022 for obvious reasons). Currently in his second year with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt has posted 11 tackles, four for loss and 2.5 sacks in six games for the 3-4 Cardinals, but the bigger headline was his atrial fibrillation earlier this month that required medical attention.