Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Raiders practice

Jimmy Garoppolo may be available to play this week after all.

The Raiders quarterback has returned to practice on Thursday, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Garoppolo entered concussion protocol after he was examined following Sunday night's loss to the Steelers. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice. But the fact that he's progressed enough to be on the field Thursday is a positive sign for his availability to play the Chargers in Week 4.

The Raiders also have quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell on the roster.

Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 709 yards with five touchdowns and a league-leading six interceptions so far this year.

The Raiders’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.