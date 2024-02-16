Jimmy Garoppolo facing two-game suspension, Raiders are expected to release him

The picture for Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL playing future is currently unclear.

But wherever he's playing in 2024, he won't be on the field for the first two weeks of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is being suspended for two games due to violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. Schefter also reports that the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Garoppolo used a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption. He is not planning to appeal the two-game suspension.

After signing a three-year deal with Las Vegas last March, Garoppolo is due to earn an $11.25 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year next month. The Raiders plan to release him before that kicks in, though there is time for Las Vegas to find a theoretical trade partner.

Garoppolo, 32, started six games and made seven appearances for the Raiders in 2023. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He was replaced by Aidan O’Connell when Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach.