Jimmy Butler feared to have MCL injury in right knee, status vs. Bulls in question

2024 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

As Jimmy Butler limped out of the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night, Miami's chances of another deep playoff run felt increasingly long.

Miami may be without Jimmy Butler Friday night in a win-or-go-home play-in game against the Chicago Bulls, but he could be out much longer than that if a report that Butler suffered a right MCL injury proves to be correct.

Butler, wearing a protective sleeve on his leg postgame, told reporters he would get an MRI on his knee Thursday. However, a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic said Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his leg that could keep him out for an extended period of time.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when a Butler pump fake got Kelly Oubre in the air, and not only did Oubre foul Butler, but also he fell on Butler's knee.

Jimmy Butler was in pain after this playpic.twitter.com/tYqxVxwEIe — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 17, 2024

Butler stayed in the game and played through it, but he appeared to struggle with it more and more as the game went on. In the end, Butler scored 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

The Heat also will be without Terry Rozier for the game against the Bulls, leaving them without two key shot creators for the game. Chicago, already without Zach LaVine,will be without Alex Caruso who appeared to suffer a foot injury and left the game in Chicago's win over Atlanta.