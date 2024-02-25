Jimmy Butler 1 of 5 players suspended for roles in Heat-Pelicans fight

Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) are ejected after a melee due to a play during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Heat forward Jimmy Butler is one of five players suspended by the NBA for their roles in a Friday fight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami.

The NBA announced the suspensions on Sunday.

Butler and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall are suspended one game each for "instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation." The league suspended Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado three games each for "leaving the bench area and entering an on-court altercation." The league also suspended Heat forward Nikola Jović one game for joining the fracas from the bench.

The fight took place early in the fourth quarter as Miami led, 84-80. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fell to the floor after a foul by Miami's Kevin Love under the basket. Marshall confronted Love, prompting Butler to intervene. Butler and Marshal then traded shoves as the situation escalated.

The players were eventually separated at midcourt, but another fight broke out along the sideline involving Bryant, Alvarado and Jović.

Butler, Marshall, Bryant and Alvarado were all ejected from Friday's game. The Heat went on to secure a 106-95 win.

Butler and Jović will miss Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Bryant will miss that game plus games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. Marshall will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Alvarado will miss that game in addition to games against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.