Jimmies baseball split with Doane in GPAC tourney

May 4—CRETE, Neb. — The University of Jamestown got an 8-6 win over Doane University on Saturday, May 4, at the Tigers' Doane Ballfield Complex. The win means the Jimmies forced a winner-take-all game for the GPAC Doane Bracket Championship game.

It did not take long for the Jimmies to open the scoring as Ryan Muizelaar hit a single to score Chase Burke in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the Tigers scored four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Jimmies responded in the bottom of the frame when Jordan Singleton hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Jimmies kept it up in their next trip to the plate as Julian Sansores hit a double to cut the deficit to 4-3 and then scored on a groundout to tie the game up at four.

The Tigers retook the lead in the sixth as they scored two runs on one hit to take the lead out to 6-4. The Jimmies' Hayden Brown it a home run to lead off the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Jimmies added one more in the frame to tie the game up at six. The Jimmies' Singleton hit another homer in the seventh to push the Jimmies in front 8-6.

Over the last four games, Singleton is hitting 6-for-10 with three runs, six RBIs and three home runs.

DU 6, UJ 8

DU: 0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 6 12 0

UJ: 1 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 X — 8 12 2

Jimmies fall in game two:

The Jimmies could not keep up in an 11-4 loss to the Tigers in the second game of the winner-take-all game in the Doane Bracket of the GPAC tournament.